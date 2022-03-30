Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,038,800 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 1,405,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.3 days.

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

