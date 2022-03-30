Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. 10,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

