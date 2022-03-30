Nuvalent Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04).

Shares of NUVL opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,155,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $77,302,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $30,174,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,140,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

