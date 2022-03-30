NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 247,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
