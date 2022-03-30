NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) CEO James Christopher Barry Sells 5,000 Shares

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 247,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuVasive by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

