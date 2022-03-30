NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $280.89. 906,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,846,416. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.