Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of OCN traded up GBX 8.75 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,003.75 ($13.15). 5,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,720. Ocean Wilsons has a 52 week low of GBX 832 ($10.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 931.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58. The stock has a market cap of £354.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

