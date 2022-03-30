Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of OCN traded up GBX 8.75 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,003.75 ($13.15). 5,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,720. Ocean Wilsons has a 52 week low of GBX 832 ($10.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 931.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58. The stock has a market cap of £354.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82.
About Ocean Wilsons (Get Rating)
Read More
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.