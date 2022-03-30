Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. 36,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,601. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
