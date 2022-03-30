Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.
Shares of OLLI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,601. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
