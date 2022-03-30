Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,601. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.