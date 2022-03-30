OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,484,000 after purchasing an additional 711,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 127,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,677. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

