OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 584,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,576. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $507.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

