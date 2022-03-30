Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ORZCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 15,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,402. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.
About Orezone Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orezone Gold (ORZCF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.