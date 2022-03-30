Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

