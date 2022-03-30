Ormeus Coin Price Up 591.9% Over Last 7 Days (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 591.9% against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $469,829.83 and $36,352.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.69 or 0.07140764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.87 or 1.00146670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00046046 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.