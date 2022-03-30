Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,818. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

