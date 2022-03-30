Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will report $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.79 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,382. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Outset Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Outset Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Outset Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

OM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,022. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.