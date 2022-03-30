Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OXAC remained flat at $$9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

