Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.97

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.97 and last traded at $156.94, with a volume of 1950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.25.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

