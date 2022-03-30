Paladin Energy (TSE:PDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paladin Energy Ltd (TSE:PDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.05. Paladin Energy shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,976,607 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Paladin Energy (TSE:PDN)

Paladin Energy Ltd (Paladin) is a uranium production company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of uranium mines in Africa together with exploration and evaluation activities in Africa, Australia and Canada. The Company’s segments include Exploration, Namibia and Malawi. The Exploration segment is focused on developing exploration and evaluation projects in Australia and Canada.

