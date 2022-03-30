Panda Yield (BBOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $785.04

Panda Yield (BBOO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $785.04 and $2.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded up 162.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

