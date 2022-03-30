Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.90. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.
Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PZZA stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
