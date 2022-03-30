Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $140.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Papa John’s International by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,891,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

