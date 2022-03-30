Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,876,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

