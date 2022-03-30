Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.724-$3.739 EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

