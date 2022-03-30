Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.
PAYX stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
