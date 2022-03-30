Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

PAYX stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 92,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

