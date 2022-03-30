PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.66

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.66 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.11). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 8.73 ($0.11), with a volume of 446,128 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £21.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.59.
PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)
