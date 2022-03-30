Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 32,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

