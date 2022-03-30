Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 32,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
