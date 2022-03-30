Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 892,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PQEFF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,140. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

