Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 892,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PQEFF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,140. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
