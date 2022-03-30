PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GHY stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 793,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

