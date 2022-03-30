PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GHY stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
