Phoenixcoin Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $810,864.48 and approximately $18.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.24 or 1.00125281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00065016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00332179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00137767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032197 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,053,068 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.