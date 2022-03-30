Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) to announce $11.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 255,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,984,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153,537 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

