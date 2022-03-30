Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) to announce $11.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 255,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,984,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153,537 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.