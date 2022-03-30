PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.96 or 0.07177342 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,191.35 or 0.99885732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054751 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

