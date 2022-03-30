PIXEL 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,252.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,252.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,355.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00798419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00205769 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

