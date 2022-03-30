Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plexus’ performance has benefited from global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities. Plexus won 41 manufacturing contracts during the last reported quarter, worth $271 million in annualized revenues, which is a positive. The company’s cost cutting initiatives and strong growth in higher margin engineering agreements are aiding it to strengthen its gross and operating margins over the long run. Plexus’ efforts to streamline its manufacturing facilities to optimize its operations bodes well. However, Plexus continues to suffer from global supply chain disruptions and logistics troubles which is negatively impacting top line. Customer concentration risks and stiff competition from small contractors pose headwinds. Seasonal softness in the sectoris also a concern.”

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

