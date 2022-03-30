POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE PKX opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

