Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.29

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 109612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$36.40 million and a P/E ratio of -59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26.
About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)
