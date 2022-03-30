Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $82.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

