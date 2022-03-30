Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of PLPC stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $82.06.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.
About Preformed Line Products (Get Rating)
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
