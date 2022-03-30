Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.40

Shares of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.
About Premier Oil (LON:PMO)
Featured Articles
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.