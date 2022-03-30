Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $433,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 30,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,087. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

