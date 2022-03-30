Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $433,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 30,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,087. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48.
About Profound Medical (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
