Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.01-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $609-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.59 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 2,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

