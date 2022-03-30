Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.01-4.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $609-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.59 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.
NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 2,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
