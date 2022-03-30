Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

PGNY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,464. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

