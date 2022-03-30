Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.
PGNY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,464. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
