Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.

PULM opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.