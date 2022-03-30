Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.
PMO opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
