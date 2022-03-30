Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

PMO opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.