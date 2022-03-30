Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HAFC opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.