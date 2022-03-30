Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quhuo by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quhuo by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QH shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
