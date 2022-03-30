Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.