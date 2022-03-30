Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor Acquires 750 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $17,857.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $563.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

