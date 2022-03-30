Raymond James Reiterates C$1.75 Price Target for Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.75 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 196.61% from the stock’s current price.

CVE LUM remained flat at $C$0.59 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,865. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

