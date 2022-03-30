Raymond James Reiterates C$1.75 Price Target for Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.75 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 196.61% from the stock’s current price.
CVE LUM remained flat at $C$0.59 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,865. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
