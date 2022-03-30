Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,978.18 ($91.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

