Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,978.18 ($91.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

