Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Tops $127.05 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $188,059.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $127.05 or 0.00269209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 192,956 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

