Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $243.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

